Man City’s Left Back Pursuit Reaches An ‘Impasse’ – Club Include Player In Next Season’s Plans

Since the beginning of the year, Manchester City been linked with teenage sensation Nuno Mendes to end their long-term struggle at left back, with the Manchester-based club now reportedly ready to finally invest in this area of Pep Guardiola’s defence.

Benjamin Mendy’s injury woes have meant that the Catalan boss has had to settle for makeshift left-backs such as Fabian Delph, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo during his trophy-laden time at the club so far.

Pep Guardiola and Director of Football Txiki Begiristain are said to be keen admirers of 19-year-old Nuno Mendes and are reportedly interested in bringing him to the Etihad Stadium.

READ MORE: Man City centre-back set for European move in the coming days

READ MORE: City receive boost as Premier League midfielder leans towards move

However, according to the latest report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have reached an ‘impasse’ in their pursuit of Mendes with no concrete offers being presented to Sporting CP so far.

Manchester City established contacts with the player’s entourage back in May but have since taken their time to evaluate their stance, largely due to Sporting’s price tag for the teenager, resulting in the process being ‘frozen’.

Nuno Mendes is protected by a €70 million release clause and the Portuguese club will only part ways with him for a fee over €55 million, which would see their club-record transfer fee being surpassed.

READ MORE: Zinchenko opens up on 'most difficult days' of his football life

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano labels Harry Kane information as '100% confirmed'

Manchester City are interested in high-profile targets like Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Aston Villa Captain Jack Grealish, who remain their priority targets in this transfer window.

Both players command a massive transfer fee which could see the Etihad club spend in excess of €200 million this summer. With a major chunk of their transfer budget allocated to the aforementioned players, City are reportedly looking to defer the signing of Nuno Mendes for another season.

In addition, the Blues have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of the player, with Sporting CP already preparing themselves for Mendes to be in their squad next season, having decided to generate transfer funds via other means.

The youngster, highly regarded as one of the best and most promising left-backs in Europe, has been called up by Fernando Santos for the ongoing European Championships and has made four appearances for Portugal’s senior side.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra