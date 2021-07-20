Man City's Left-Back Situation ‘Continues In An Authentic Impasse’ – Player Could Look At January Exit

Here’s the latest development in Manchester City’s prolonged pursuit of Sporting’s highly rated left-back and Portuguese teenage sensation Nuno Mendes.

The 19-year-old player is said to have attracted strong interest from manager Pep Guardiola and City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain, who are reportedly interested in bringing the teenager to the Etihad Stadium but have been put off by Sporting’s valuation.

According to reports earlier this week, Manchester City had Nuno Mendes ‘signalled’ but continue to be reluctant to pay Sporting’s €55 million valuation of the talented youngster.

However, the report also mentioned that the Portuguese club have changed their stance and are ready to cash in on their promising left-back in the current transfer window, slightly positive news for the Etihad club.

Now, Correio de Manhã have once again claimed that the Premier League Champions are still keenly interested in the teenager who continues to be at the ‘top of preferences’ on Txiki Begiristain’s left-back target list.

On the other hand, not much has changed regarding the finances involved in a potential deal, with the English club still reluctant to meet Sporting’s demands, meaning the transfer should be left for later.

Sporting’s high ‘expectation’ of making a big-money sale through Mendes’ departure - which would see their club-record transfer fee being surpassed – has not materialised as per plans after weeks of anticipation with no real offers close to their valuation of the player.

In an interesting turn of events, according to Portuguese newspaper Record, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the player could now ‘very probably’ leave the Liga NOS Champions in the January transfer window instead of the ongoing one.

The situation regarding a possible deal ‘continues in an authentic impasse’ and it is understood that the winter transfer window would provide for a much amicable resolution to the stand-off between the two clubs.

The youngster, highly regarded as one of the best and most promising left-backs in Europe right now has joined Sporting’s pre-season preparations as talks around his future continue to prolong.

The Premier League Champions are also being linked with Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson who would come for a much cheaper value due to the London club’s recent relegation to the Championship.

