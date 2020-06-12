Man City's newest signing to travel to Manchester once COVID-19 levels drop

Manchester City's newest signing Yan Couto is expected to travel to Manchester in August, once the levels of COVID-19 drop, according to GlobeEsporte.

In a recent interview, Couto was discussing his move to the club as well as a possible date he can join up with the rest of the squad. The Brazilian maintains he's in constant contact with the club and is waiting for the green light to travel to England.

"I don't have a date to go to Man City because of the pandemic," Couto began, "The Premier League is returning, but it does not have an end date. I am always communicating with the City representative in Brazil. The date should take a while, but I think August..."

There was not really a definitive answer as to what City's plans were with Couto next season, but judging by recent comments, he could be sticking around the first-team squad.

"I'll wait. I'm really looking forward to going there, having a very good pre-season and staying at the club.

I hope everything works out and I can be prepared mentally and physically for this moment [moving to Man City], which is the realisation of a dream."

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

We’ve been nominated for an award at the 2020 Football Blogging Awards - to support City Xtra, simply click HERE and head to ‘Best Club Content Creator - Premier League’, and vote ‘Man City Xtra’!