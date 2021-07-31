Man City’s Offer For Jack Grealish 'To Be Accepted' – Medical Details Confirmed

Manchester City’s offer for Jack Grealish is expected to be accepted and the England midfielder is set to undergo a medical next week.

The Blues have been heavily linked with Aston Villa's captain throughout the summer, and the latest reports suggest that the Premier League champions are getting closer to landing their man.

Renowned as one of the most creative players in the Premier League, it’s no surprise that Manchester City have perceived Jack Grealish to be the man to freshen up the side, and the club are prepared to part with a significant fee to attain his services.

Jack Grealish has been at Villa since the age of six, however, reports indicate that the England star is set to leave his boyhood club.

READ MORE: Jack Grealish to Manchester City in 'advanced stages'

READ MORE: Update on Raheem Sterling future amid recent uncertainty

As per Sky Sports, Manchester City have offered Aston Villa £100 million for Jack Grealish and it is claimed that the Birmingham club are expected to accept the proposal despite offering their captain a new contract.

Sky Sports note that whilst Manchester City’s offer is yet to be ‘formally accepted’, the club are willing to allow Jack Grealish to leave.

Should he decide to move to Manchester, then the fee will mean Grealish will eclipse Paul Pogba as the Premier League’s most expensive player.

In addition to these reports, John Percy of the Telegraph has noted that Jack Grealish is set to undergo a medical at Manchester City early next week.

READ MORE: Ederson in line for Manchester City contract extension

READ MORE: Liam Delap's father quizzed on player's future amid transfer rumours

The wheels appear to be fully in motion regarding Jack Grealish moving to Manchester City, and should Grealish join the club, he will become the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

The expectation is that following the completion of a move for Jack Grealish, Etihad officials will then turn their attention to other targets, with Spurs striker Harry Kane strongly linked with a move to Manchester.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra