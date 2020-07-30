City Xtra
Man City's offer for Serie A star deemed 'entirely unacceptable' as talks between the two sides stall

Danny Lardner

Manchester City's pursuit for Kalidou Koulibaly may have hit a roadblock, as their offer for the Senegalese captain will reportedly not go above the 'entirely unacceptable' value of €65 million, according to Sky in Italy.

Napoli's valuation of the 29-year-old is believed to be between 75 and 80 million euros.

Koulibaly has been a mainstay in the Italian team since he arrived in Naples in 2014. He has, however, missed large parts of this season through injury. Between late December and the end of February when Napoli's season was put on hold, he missed nine league games for the club.

ssc-napoli-v-bologna-fc-serie-a

Manchester City's pursuit for a centre-back has been widely known for some time now, and Koulibaly has been at the top of the agenda for several months. City have struggled defensively at times this season - despite Ederson's Golden Glove award - and conceded unnecessary goals on more than a few occasions this season. 

Documented in their 2018 Amazon documentary, City notably and perhaps infamously walked away from now-Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk over a similar issue over a high transfer value. That decision has since been criticised due to the Dutchman's success with the Reds, including their Premier League win this season. 

