Man City's Plan of Attack For Aston Villa's Jack Grealish Revealed In New Report

Similar to the Harry Kane saga, Manchester City appear set to go all out in order to secure the services of England and Aston Villa star Jack Grealish this summer.

The 25-year-old looks to be the Premier League champions' main target along with Tottenham’s star striker Harry Kane, as Pep Guardiola seems insistent on retaining the top-flight trophy for a second time at the Etihad.

Some reports have indicated that it would take a fee of £100 million for Aston Villa to part ways with their captain.

Despite that reported fee, there have been rumblings that a verbal agreement has already been made and that those within Jack Grealish’s camp fully expect him to be a Manchester City player by the end of the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Fernandinho's strong message to future Man City players

READ MORE: Jack Grealish drops transfer hint by deleting Man City tweets

However, no official bid appears to have been made yet, with most business set to take place upon the completion of the European Championships in the coming days.

Speaking on the latest edition of the ‘Transfer Window Podcast’, Duncan Castles has revealed Manchester City’s desire to go after the Aston Villa man, stating that Etihad officials are prepared to go to similar levels as their offer for Harry Kane.

According to Duncan Castles, Aston Villa want to keep hold of the crafty midfielder, but know it is 'difficult' with Manchester City coming in.

As a result of all of this noise, it could be an early indication that some Manchester City players are headed for the exit door, with rumours that Bernardo Silva feels his time at the Etihad Stadium has run its course.

READ MORE: City winger to complete transfer to Premier League club this week

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola holds talks with Real Madrid star over City switch

On top of that, Raheem Sterling, and Riyad Mahrez both have only two years left on their current deals, and no decisions have yet to be made about their futures. However, there is an understanding that the England international could be set to hold talks after the European Championships.

No matter how this summer plays out, an attacking reset could be on the horizon for Pep Guardiola’s title-winning squad.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra