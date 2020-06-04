City Xtra
Man City's plan to sign €100m defender abandoned due to Covid-19 pandemic

markgough96

Manchester City had planned to spend €100m on Benfica's Ruben Dias this summer, but have abandoned the effort due to the Covid-19 pandemic, claim RecordPortugal as relayed via Sport Witness.

City's wish to sign a high-profile centre back this summer has been well-established, owing to the failure to replace Vincent Kompany and the injuries suffered by Aymeric Laporte. 

Ruben Dias, the Portugal international and Benfica star, has been a name often linked with City in the course of this pursuit. RecordPortugal say that City had decided that they would activate the defender's €100m release clause - but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced a rethink. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

This is likely due to the financial implications of the virus, which will diminish the spending power of all clubs. Whether or not this means City may still want to sign Dias, but at a reduced price, remains to be seen. 

At any rate, it is almost certain that Pep Guardiola will still regard signing a high-profile centre back as his priority in the approaching transfer window. 

