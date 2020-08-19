Man City's pursuit of centre-back enters 'decisive week' as club drop their valuation

Sources in France claim that Man City are ready to relaunch their transfer assault for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly - with a bid of €70M plus €10M in bonuses imminent. The pursuit of the defender is now entering a 'decisive week', according to RaiSport.

It is believed that Napoli have lowered their valuation of the star after Koulibaly's agent Fali Ramadani made them aware that their €90M valuation was ridiculous. It is believed that the latest price tag is around €80M plus bonuses.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Tvdellosport recently reported that Txiki Begiristain was happy to go up to around the €80M mark and that the negotiations would begin to accelerate after City's Champions League exit.

Everything indicates that this is correct, with the two clubs finally beginning to reach common ground in negotiations. Hopefully, Manchester City are entering the home stretch in regards to this transfer and will get a deal for their main-man over the finish line in the coming weeks.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra