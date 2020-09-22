SI.com
City Xtra
Man City's pursuit of Napoli centre-back has 'not collapsed yet'

Adam Booker

Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City’s deal for Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly has not collapsed yet. Talks are still on with the Italian giants, but there is no agreement. 

The latest reports are of a €10M difference in the respective clubs valuations of the 29-year-old. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis will reportedly accept no less than €75M. Koulibaly played 90 minutes in Napoli’s 2-0 opening day win over Parma.

ssc-napoli-v-fc-internazionale-coppa-italia-semi-final-second-leg

Sevilla’s Jules Koundé is the ‘back-up option’ for City but Sevilla have turned down an opening bid of around €55/60M. The Sun have reported that Koundé has agreed to a five-year deal with City but the clubs have yet to agree on a suitable transfer fee. 

The 21-year-old Frenchman has a reported release clause of £68.25M, which City may be willing to meet but will first look to negotiate the price down by around £5M-£10M.  

-----

