City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City's recruitment plan unchanged this summer - CAS' decision means a better chance of landing 'top targets'

Danny Lardner

Manchester City's recruitment plan has not particularly changed in light of Monday morning's exoneration from their European ban, according to Dean Jones from Bleacher Report.

The decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport only means that they now have a better chance of landing top-level targets.

Kalidou Koulibaly is a genuine target for City this summer, while Inter's Milan Skriniar will be an option if the Napoli defender is not attainable. 

fbl-eur-c1-liverpool-napoli

City are currently using intermediaries to check on Koulibaly's mindset and ambition before starting formal talks with Napoli, who would be willing to let the Senegalese captain leave if they received a good enough offer.

In addition, if City find a buyer for Benjamin Mendy, they will attempt to buy a new left-back. They are also willing to sell either Angeliño or Oleksandr Zinchenko to make room. David Alaba is 'highly unlikely' to join the club as the Austrian has little desire to move to the Premier League, despite the allure of working with Guardiola again.

The club have also been scouting Atalanta midfielder Marten De Roon. The Dutch international scored a 91st-minute equalizer for Middlesbrough against City in Guardiola's first season.

manchester-city-v-atalanta-group-c-uefa-champions-league

However, they may may also look into signing Douglas Luiz back from Aston Villa - reports on him this season have been positive, and Pep Guardiola is 'open' to the idea of a return. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City set to hand Pep Guardiola £150m transfer budget as 'concrete interest' in Bayern Munich star is revealed

Pep Guardiola will be granted a budget of around £150m in the transfer market, and Bayern Munich's David Alaba is a leading target, according to The Guardian and SkySportsNews.

markgough96

by

FALIBlue

BREAKING: Man City have a 'total agreement' with La Liga winger

Manchester City have a 'total agreement' with Valencia winger Ferran Torres, after a meeting between his entourage and the club managed to tie down a deal, according to Eurosport.

harryasiddall

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Manchester City secured a third consecutive victory against Bournemouth at the Etihad tonight with an uncomfortable 2-1 win.

Danny Lardner

Jesus starts his 100th game - Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Team News)

Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium tonight for their penultimate home game of the campaign. With an FA Cup semi-final on the horizon, Guardiola's side may mirror the significance of the fixture.

harryasiddall

Man City 'determined' to bring in at least FOUR players in the summer transfer window

Manchester City are determined to recruit players at centre-back, left-back, on the wing, and upfront in this summer's transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Danny Lardner

Tottenham Hostpur player emerges as shock target for Man City after club make enquiry

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen (33), has emerged as a shock target for Manchester City, and an enquiry has already been made about the Belgian's future.

markgough96

Man City set to keep faith in Gabriel Jesus in spite of plan to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid

Manchester City intend to stick with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero as its forward options for next season - but intend to make a move to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in 2021, according to reports.

markgough96

"It is not the case that we will now sign a new contract in Manchester tomorrow.” - Agent of Man City star discusses midfielders future

With Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban by CAS on Monday morning, it'll have eased the mind of the majority of City fans to learn that Kevin De Bruyne would've stayed at the club no matter what.

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Lee Mason will be the referee in charge when Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad, for what will be City’s penultimate league match at home this season on Wednesday evening.

Harry Winters

Predicted Team: Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Bournemouth to the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League following two consecutive 5-0 victories in their last two games.

Danny Lardner