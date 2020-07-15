Man City's recruitment plan unchanged this summer - CAS' decision means a better chance of landing 'top targets'

Manchester City's recruitment plan has not particularly changed in light of Monday morning's exoneration from their European ban, according to Dean Jones from Bleacher Report.

The decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport only means that they now have a better chance of landing top-level targets.

Kalidou Koulibaly is a genuine target for City this summer, while Inter's Milan Skriniar will be an option if the Napoli defender is not attainable.

City are currently using intermediaries to check on Koulibaly's mindset and ambition before starting formal talks with Napoli, who would be willing to let the Senegalese captain leave if they received a good enough offer.



In addition, if City find a buyer for Benjamin Mendy, they will attempt to buy a new left-back. They are also willing to sell either Angeliño or Oleksandr Zinchenko to make room. David Alaba is 'highly unlikely' to join the club as the Austrian has little desire to move to the Premier League, despite the allure of working with Guardiola again.



The club have also been scouting Atalanta midfielder Marten De Roon. The Dutch international scored a 91st-minute equalizer for Middlesbrough against City in Guardiola's first season.

However, they may may also look into signing Douglas Luiz back from Aston Villa - reports on him this season have been positive, and Pep Guardiola is 'open' to the idea of a return.



-----

