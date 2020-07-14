Man City's transfer plans revealed after Champions League ban lifted

Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has provided us with a bumper update on Manchester City's transfer plans this summer, after their two-year Champions League ban was lifted by CAS on Monday morning.

Starting with probably the most important news, Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne does intend to fulfil his current Manchester City contract - which lasts until 2023. There were fears one of the best midfielders in the world would look elsewhere in search of Champions League football if the ban were to be upheld; but thankfully that will not be the case.

De Bruyne, who is likely to become the new Manchester City captain in the near future, will assess his retirement plans at the end of his current deal - including a move to the MLS due to financial/business reasons.

Staying with the club, Raheem Sterling, who has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, is now expected to stay. Phil Foden will be given more game time next season, upon David Silva's departure. Foden has thoroughly impressed with his limited game time this season, and there's a hope he may be able to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for next summer's European Championships.

Now, onto the incomings. According to McGrath, the club are yet to decide whether to join the race for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, while Leicester's Ben Chilwell may come into the frame should Oleksandr Zinchenko be moved into midfield.

Also, it's said Guardiola is a huge fan of Jack Grealish, and is monitoring the Englishman's situation should Aston Villa be relegated.

