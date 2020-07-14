City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City's transfer plans revealed after Champions League ban lifted

harryasiddall

Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has provided us with a bumper update on Manchester City's transfer plans this summer, after their two-year Champions League ban was lifted by CAS on Monday morning. 

Starting with probably the most important news, Belgian maestro Kevin De Bruyne does intend to fulfil his current Manchester City contract - which lasts until 2023. There were fears one of the best midfielders in the world would look elsewhere in search of Champions League football if the ban were to be upheld; but thankfully that will not be the case. 

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-liverpool (3)

De Bruyne, who is likely to become the new Manchester City captain in the near future, will assess his retirement plans at the end of his current deal - including a move to the MLS due to financial/business reasons.

Staying with the club, Raheem Sterling, who has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, is now expected to stay. Phil Foden will be given more game time next season, upon David Silva's departure. Foden has thoroughly impressed with his limited game time this season, and there's a hope he may be able to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for next summer's European Championships.

fbl-eur-c1-liverpool-napoli

Now, onto the incomings. According to McGrath, the club are yet to decide whether to join the race for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, while Leicester's Ben Chilwell may come into the frame should Oleksandr Zinchenko be moved into midfield. 

Also, it's said Guardiola is a huge fan of Jack Grealish, and is monitoring the Englishman's situation should Aston Villa be relegated. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Journalist outlines in-depth Man City plans to overhaul its defence - one player is 'certainly' an option; Eric Garcia's future revealed

Guillem Balague has outlined City's plans to drastically transform its defensive options ahead of the 2020-21 season.

markgough96

Reason revealed which Man City believe will enable them to convince Pep Guardiola to sign contract extension

If the City hierarchy can help to make the side 'very competitive' again in the league, they are confident that they can tempt Guardiola to extend his deal for one more year.

markgough96

A Week in the City: Manchester City 1-0 UEFA

Joe Butterfield provides a first reaction to Monday morning's groundbreaking news surrounding Manchester City's victory at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against UEFA last month - a win that lifts their two-year ban from European competition.

Joe Butterfield

Pep Guardiola has made plans for the summer window - centre-back made an 'absolute priority'

Pep Guardiola wants new players in this summer's transfer window, with a central defender being an 'absolute priority'.

Danny Lardner

"CAS is not up to standard.” - La Liga president responds to Man City being cleared of Champions League ban

La Liga president Javier Tebas has responded to this mornings news of Manchester City being cleared of their two-year Champions League ban handed out in February.

harryasiddall

Inter Milan would 'consider' accepting a swap deal for star centre-back

Inter manager Antonio Conte would be open to swapping centre-back Milan Skriniar in exchange for City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer.

Danny Lardner

'Our Lord and Saviour', 'The disrespect we were shown!' - How some Man City fans reacted to the CAS decision

Manchester City fans have taken to twitter to react in their numbers following Monday morning's groundbreaking news that, following a review from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, their two-year ban from European football had been lifted.

Freddie Pye

"The Club wishes to thank the panel members..." - Man City cleared of European football ban following CAS appeal

Manchester City's name has been cleared. At 9:30am (GMT) on Monday morning, the Court of Arbitration for Sport released their verdict confirming the two-year European football ban placed on the Etihad club had been lifted, and an initial €20 million fine cut to €10 million.

harryasiddall

Inter Milan centre-back's price has 'radically dropped' - move dependent on Champions League ban

Milan Skriniar's asking price has ‘radically dropped’ to €40-50 million, according to the Italy-based outlet FCInterNews.

Danny Lardner

Man City 2020/21 home shirt leaked ahead of official release

Manchester City's home shirt for the 2020/21 season has been leaked on Sports Direct's website ahead of it's official release.

harryasiddall

by

twosKompany