Man United Icon 'Offers Himself' To Etihad Stadium, Full-Back 'Very Likely' To Go Out On Loan - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #56

Attentions at Manchester City on the pitch have swiftly turned to Norwich City in this weekend's Premier League action, but away from it, the attention firmly remains on the potential signing of Harry Kane.

Two days on from a disappointing opening weekend defeat at Tottenham, the consensus remains that Manchester City could do with signing a striker this summer.

At the moment, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus are Pep Guardiola's only options in that position, and they have both failed to stamp any real authority on that role with their limited opportunities.

In today's edition of the City Xtra transfer round-up, we have updates on Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo (yes, you read that right), Yan Couto and Ko Itakura...

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 5/10

There are only 14 days left of the transfer window, so at least you've got only 14 lots of Harry Kane updates left. Not making it any easier is it? Let's get it over with then.

To start the morning we got an update on his fitness from Michael Bridge at Sky Sports, who revealed that Kane had returned to training with the Tottenham first-team for the first time this season.

In other words: Man goes to work.

In terms of the actual transfer negotiations, Simon Bajkowski from the Manchester Evening News revealed that Manchester City had devoted the rest of the remaining transfer window to sign the England captain.

This is logical information and something Blues fans will be happy about. The need for a striker is evident, and to get our own house in order before bowing to the wishes of the unhappy is vitally important.

If they don't, they risk what Dean Jones from Eurosport has reported today: A deal for the striker may vanish forever.

Jones also points out that Kane himself is 'anxious' about negotiations and 'fears' a move to Manchester City may be 'gone forever' if not completed this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Rumour Rating: 0.5/10

I had to do a double-take when I read this earlier.

According to Corriere dello Sport - and bear in mind this was their main headline - "Cristiano Ronaldo has offered himself to Manchester City."

That's right, Manchester United icon and five-time Ballon D'or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to Pep Guardiola.

Image the posters, the banners and the 'Welcome to Manchester 2.0' - this time placed in Manchester as opposed to Salford.

So, of course, Edu Aguirre from El Chiringuito had to ruin the fun by revealing that the, "Cristiano to Manchester City rumours are completely false."

The Portuguese icon himself later released a statement amid the varying reports surrounding his Juventus future.

A poor man's Riyad Mahrez, anyway.

A left-back - Rumour Rating: 5/10

If Sunday's performance highlighted the need for a striker, the last three years have highlighted the need for a left-back.

However, Simon Bajkowski from the Manchester Evening News has reminded us that Manchester City plan for Oleksandr Zinchenko to start regularly at left-back, once the Ukraine international is back at full fitness.

When Kyle Walker is up to speed, Joao Cancelo will also be an option on that flank - despite more calls from fans for investment in another left-back.

Departures

Yan Couto - Rumour Rating: 8/10

This seems to be edging closer and closer, if not already completed behind-the-scenes.

Ben Ransom from Sky Sports has claimed full-back Yan Couto is now looking 'very likely' to join Braga on a season-long loan from Manchester City, with talks ongoing.

It did look earlier this week that it could be a straight battle between Celtic and Braga for the Brazilian's services - and it looks like the latter have succeeded, with Couto revealing on Instagram that he had travelled to Portugal on Tuesday night.

To further highlight some details, Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda revealed alongside Fabrizio Romano that all three of Celtic, Olympiacos, Girona had been vying for the teenager's loan signature.

However, Sepúlveda reiterated that Braga have a closed deal in place, with no fee involved, no option to buy at the end of the 2021/2022 season, and Manchester City continuing to pay around 60% of the player's salary.

Ko Itakura - Rumour Rating: 8/10

I'd have this one in the same camp as Couto: It's very close to completion, if not already completed.

According to Sky in Germany, Ko Itakura is 'very close' to a move to Schalke 04 from Manchester City.

Both clubs have agreed on a loan deal, plus the option to buy for €4 million. The defender will fly to Germany on Wednesday to pass his medical and sign his contract.

With competition in Pep Guardiola's squad at an all-time high, a loan move to the Bundesliga 2 sounds like a very promising move for Itakura.

Follow us on Twitter for live transfer updates: @City_Xtra