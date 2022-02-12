Man United Managerial Candidate to Push for Harry Kane Signing Following Failed Manchester City Summer Switch

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to urge Manchester City to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham should he move to Old Trafford in the summer following interest from Manchester City, according to a new report.

With Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick expected to depart the club in the summer and move to a consultancy role, a list of managerial names have been linked with the hot seat after what has been yet another disappointing league campaign at Old Trafford.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag have been touted as long-term replacements for Rangnick after the club decided to part ways with former head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year.

Whilst it has been reported that certain Manchester United stars are in favour of Pochettino taking over the reigns from Rangnick ahead of next season, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the managerial spot at Old Trafford.

According to Jason Burt of The Telegraph, Mauricio Pochettino will urge the Manchester United board to pursue the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham if he decides to leave Paris Saint-Germain and succeed Ralf Rangnick at the wheel in the summer.

Harry Kane's desire to join Manchester City last summer after yet another disappointing, trophy-less campaign in north London has been well-documented since the 28-year-old's failed attempts to engineer a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City were hunting for a suitable man to fill the void left up top after Sergio Aguero's move to Barcelona, which saw Kane publicly highlight his intentions to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne and compete for major trophies towards the latter stages of the previous campaign.

Guardiola had personally requested the Etihad hierarchy to negotiate the signing of Kane with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who was adamant on holding on to the England captain owing to the length of time remaining on the forward's current deal at the club.

Despite trying to force an exit by prolonging his return to pre-season training, the absence of a release clause in Kane's contract and Manchester City's reluctance to match Levy's incredible asking price of £150 million saw the attacker concede defeat in his bid to join the Premier League champions.

However, it was reported recently that Kane is 'more than happy' playing under Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, with his situation at the club completely different from how it was last summer.

It has further been mentioned that while a new contract is not on the table as things stand, a final decision on Kane's future at Tottenham has not been made yet, though Spurs are keen for their talisman to stay put amid interest from the Pep Guardiola's side.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City do enter talks to sign Kane in the summer after failing to sign the England international less 12 months ago, more so with Erling Haaland set to spark a bidding war should he decide to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the campaign.

