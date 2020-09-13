SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man United snatch the signing of prolific Man City youngster

Adam Booker

Manchester United are set to sign Manchester City forward Charlie McNeill for £750,000, after he rejected a professional contract at the Etihad, reports the Sun.

City are also looking to add a number of clauses in the move, including a clause relating to making a senior appearance for England, that could take the total fee up to £1.4m.

GettyImages-1211807285

United will win the race over other European clubs such as RB Leipzig, Juventus, Celtic, Wolves, Rangers and Everton. McNeil, who is a boyhood United fan, has been prolific in his seven years at City’s academy, reportedly scoring over 600 goals. 

The Telegraph reports McNeil as ‘a lethal finisher’ who can ‘score with both feet’.  

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City receive major injury boost ahead of Wolves fixture

Sergio Aguero has provided Manchester City with a significant injury boost ahead of Pep Guardiola's sides opening Premier League fixture against Wolves next Monday, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona and Man City are ‘distant’ regarding valuation of young defender

Barcelona and Manchester City are ‘distant’ regarding Eric Garcia, reports Marca. City are asking for €30M including add-ons, making the operation complicated.

Adam Booker

Napoli star has his ‘suitcases ready’ to travel and sign for Man City as soon as he’s given approval

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has his ‘suitcases ready’ to travel and sign for Manchester City as soon as he’s given approval.

Adam Booker

Man City star highest rated Premier League player in new Fifa 21 game

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has been awarded a 91 rated card in the new Fifa Ultimate Team game-mode - the highest in the Premier League.

harryasiddall

"Bring him home!" - Man City fans hopeful of securing Dortmund goal machine

Manchester City fans have been teased by the prospect of a move for Dortmund's goalscoring sensation Erling Haaland today after footage emerged of him, training in a Manchester City shirt as a 12-year-old.

Jack Walker

Portuguese side make Man City defender a 'priority' signing

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is reportedly on his way out of the club this summer, after five years at the Etihad Stadium.

Jack Walker

Man City set deadline for the signing of Serie A defender - clubs struggling to find a 'definitive closure'

Manchester City’s bid to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli is now expected to reach its conclusion by early next week. The latest reports reveal the English club’s current position in the highly-anticipated deal with the Serie A side.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City asking for a 'fair price' of €25 million for young defender

Young Manchester City defender Eric Garcia could move to Barcelona for free when his contract expires unless the club accept the €15m offer currently on the table.

Sam Puddephatt

Surprising details of Man City defender’s recent deal revealed - buy-back clause included

Earlier today, Angelino’s return to RB Leipzig was confirmed as the Man City defender will now spend another year with the German side on a season-long loan. It has now been revealed that City have included a buy-back clause in case Leipzig want to sign the Spanish player permanently.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City currently ‘not considering’ contract renewal for key striker

Manchester City have wanted to extend Sergio Agüero’s contract for months, however according to Lucas Scagliola, currently a renewal is not being considered.

Sam Puddephatt