Man United snatch the signing of prolific Man City youngster

Manchester United are set to sign Manchester City forward Charlie McNeill for £750,000, after he rejected a professional contract at the Etihad, reports the Sun.

City are also looking to add a number of clauses in the move, including a clause relating to making a senior appearance for England, that could take the total fee up to £1.4m.

United will win the race over other European clubs such as RB Leipzig, Juventus, Celtic, Wolves, Rangers and Everton. McNeil, who is a boyhood United fan, has been prolific in his seven years at City’s academy, reportedly scoring over 600 goals.

The Telegraph reports McNeil as ‘a lethal finisher’ who can ‘score with both feet’.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra