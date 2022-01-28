Manager Holds Conversation With Pep Guardiola Over James McAtee Amid Talk of Six-Month Loan

Rangers' interest in Manchester City academy graduate and highly-rated attacking midfielder James McAtee continues to grow, as they eye a six-month loan deal until the end of the season, according to a recent report.

James McAtee is the cream of the crop from a prodigious group of youngsters that have come up through the ranks at the brilliant Manchester City academy across the past few months.

Pep Guardiola is certainly not a manager who hands out freebies in the form of first-team appearances, and the gifted midfielder’s cameo against Everton in the Premier League earlier this season was an indication of how highly-rated he is by the City boss.

However, with Phil Foden’s rapid ascent into one of Europe’s best young players and Cole Palmer becoming a regular in Manchester City's match day squads, questions have arisen about the 19-year old's future.

In recent weeks, a growing list of British clubs - including names from the Premier League and the Championship - are said to be interested in a potential loan swoop for James McAtee until the end of the ongoing season.

As per new information courtesy of The 4th Official, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has already had a ‘conversation’ with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola about James McAtee.

It has been further reported that the Scottish heavyweights have ‘real interest’ about a loan deal for the 19-year old, adding to their recent business in securing the temporary services of rising Manchester United talent Amad Diallo.

This news comes after a report by TEAMtalk, which claimed that the Rangers manager was ‘hoping’ his relationship with the City boss could prove decisive in McAtee being sent to Glasgow.

While Rangers are the current league leaders in Scottish football, Manchester City look likely to carefully assess their options before deciding to send James McAtee on loan, with both Swansea City and Girona under consideration.

