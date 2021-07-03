Manager Labels Man City Forward As "Best Young Striker Around" Amid Transfer Speculation

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has heaped praise on Manchester City’s sensational young striker Liam Delap, before expressing interest in bringing him to the Championship club for the upcoming season.

Liam, the son of former Stoke City icon Rory Delap, moved to Manchester City’s youth academy setup from Derby County back in 2019 and has since taken the Premier League 2 by storm with his prolific goalscoring abilities.

The 18-year-old has scored an astonishing 30 goals and provided six assists in just 27 appearances across all competitions in the 2020/21 season, proving to be in a league of his own, above all his peers in the under-23 category.

The 6’1" striker made his first-team debut for Manchester City last season in the third round of the Carabao Cup and left everyone in awe of his natural goalscoring instincts by scoring a thumping strike.

Pep Guardiola recently confirmed that Liam Delap, along with a few other academy players will train full-time with the first-team squad throughout the upcoming 2021/22 season, giving the young striker a chance to learn from some of the best footballers in the world.

18-year-old Delap’s exploits in a much senior age category have naturally caught the eyes of scouts and managers across Europe, but especially among England’s Championship clubs.

In a recent interview relayed by South London Press, Millwall manager Gary Rowett expressed his interest in the Manchester City player, heaping plenty of praise on the rising talent.

“Liam Delap, quite simply, is the best young striker around at the moment and every single Championship club, I’m sure, would be interested in taking him. Of course we’d be interested. But, at the same time, I’m sure everyone would be interested in him."

Despite Pep Guardiola himself confirming Liam Delap’s increased involvement around the first team, there have been reports of the possibility of a loan move if the right opportunity arises, with Millwall, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough all being proposed as possible destinations for the young Delap.

