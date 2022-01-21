Manchester City 'About to Close' Deal for River Plate Striker Julian Alvarez - Club's Stance on January Move Revealed

Manchester City are 'about to close' a deal for River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, according to the latest emerging reports, which have suggested that the Premier League champions have made two offers for the Argentina international.

After months of speculation linking the Sky Blues with potential moves for the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic, a flurry of reports emerging on Thursday have mentioned that Manchester City are nearing a move for River Plate star Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez, 21, has less than six months left on his current deal in Argentina after having emerged as one of the brightest prospects in South America following his rise through the academy ranks in Buenos Aires.

According to Juan Cortese of Argentine sports outlet TYC Sports, Manchester City are 'interested' in signing Alvarez, who has scored 36 senior goals already in his young career.

Moreover, Manchester City are 'about to close' a deal to sign Alvarez from River Plate, according to the latest information of Hernan Castillo.

It has further been stated that the Premier League champions made two offers to sign the Argentine striker from River Plate - one to sign Alvarez in January and the other to add him to their star-studded squad in June, as per César Luis Merlo.

Sport Witness have relayed that there is a chance that Manchester City could sanction a loan for Alvarez until next summer should they sign him this month, though neither of their proposals for the centre-forward match his reported €20 million release clause.

While Manchester City were not expected to sign a striker this month despite the departure of Ferran Torres to Barcelona, a potential swoop for Alvarez before the transfer window shuts on January 31st could bolster their attack even further, if they decide against loaning him until the summer.

