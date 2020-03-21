AC Milan 'looking to convince' Man City star to 'veer to towards Serie A'

City Xtra
Italian club AC Milan ‘are looking to convince’ Manchester City midfielder David Silva to ‘veer towards Serie A’ in the summer, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, David Silva may be lured into a move to Italy, with Stefano Pioli's AC Milan a possible destination. This adds to the list of clubs, including David Beckham's Inter Miami, that have shown an interest in the Spaniard.

AC Milan currently sit 7th in Serie A, so the introduction of the Spaniard might go a long way in changing their fortunes. The Italians also haven't finished above 5th place in the last six seasons.

The 34-year-old midfielder has contributed three goals and eight assists for City this season.

