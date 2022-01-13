Manchester City Academy Star Set For Championship Loan Switch for Second-Half of the Season

Championship side Cardiff City are interested in signing Manchester City academy midfielder Tommy Doyle on loan for the second-half of the ongoing season, as per a new report.

It was last reported that Tommy Doyle and German club HSV Hamburg had mutually agreed to ‘end the loan’ at the 2. Bundesliga side from Manchester City, as per club director Michael Mutzel.

The ‘limited’ number of minutes available in Germany were stated by the club's director to be the primary reason why the English midfielder has been allowed to be on the lookout for a ‘new club’.

In recent days, there has been plenty of speculation as to where Doyle may opt to head to next, in what is expected to be a crucial five months in his blossoming career for the reasons of continued development.

As per a new report by the Mail this week, Tommy Doyle is said to be ‘wanted’ on loan by Welsh outfit Cardiff City.

It has further been claimed that the Championship side are ‘pressing’ to ‘fend off’ competition from a host of other clubs in the division that have shown ‘interested’ in the youngster’s signature.

This revelation comes after the speculation that stated a trio of Championship clubs in Swansea City, Blackpool and Barnsley were keen on signing the 20-year old on loan.

Making a mere six appearances while failing to start a single game out of 18 league matches for HSV Hamburg during the first-half of the season, Tommy Doyle’s loan stint at the club was not one to write home about.

While manager Tim Walter publicly stated that he expected the Manchester City U23s skipper to take ‘another week or two to settle in’ when he initially joined, the move has been far from a success for all parties involved.

It is worth mentioning that despite Doyle’s struggles abroad, the young prospect must wait his turn before he can challenge for a place in Pep Guardiola’s side, with the Catalan having one of the most enviable rosters in midfield in Europe.

A return to familiar surroundings and regular playing time may just be the perfect combination for Tommy Doyle to stamp his authority on senior football.

