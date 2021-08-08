Man City 'Actively Trying' to Sell Two First-Team Stars - Three Further Players Also Made 'Available'

According to the latest transfer report, Manchester City are open to selling up to five current first-team players this summer, as the club looks to fund a big-money move for Tottenham's Harry Kane.

This summer, Manchester City have recruited Jack Grealish in a deal worth £100 million and are continuing to pursue Tottenham striker Harry Kane - in a deal likely to exceed £120 million should the club get their man.

Manchester City are understood to be in a strong financial position owing to sponsorships, TV revenue, and a slew of player sales, however the club are open to selling players who they now deem surplus to requirements or who wish to leave.

One source has reported this week that Manchester City are open to selling up to five first-team players this summer, all with various reasons behind possible departures.

As per TransferChecker – an account that prides itself on sharing “reliable transfer news” - Manchester City are 'actively trying' to sell Bernardo Silva, who is understood to be seeking a way out, and Benjamin Mendy, who has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium in recent years.

The source also notes that Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling are also 'available', although the club are not actively attempting to facilitate their departures.

Bernardo Silva is widely known to be eager to leave the club, as the player seeks a new challenge and is unhappy living in England - with La Liga being his preferred destination.

Benjamin Mendy has two years remaining on his contract and the player has been woefully disappointing since his £50 million arrival from Monaco in 2017, although has suffered multiple serious knee injuries since then.

The source notes that Manchester City are prepared to cut their losses regarding Mendy, however, given his high salary and unreliability, it is difficult to foresee a buyer making any approach for the player this summer.

Regarding the three players that TransferChecker deems as 'available', it has previously been reported that Gabriel Jesus would be allowed to leave, should a decent offer be received, and it is understood that Jesus has several admirers.

In contrast to this source, however, it has previously been reported that Manchester City are preparing to offer both Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez new contracts, and it is also understood that both players are happy at the Premier League champions.

Manchester City retains an unofficial policy of allowing players who don’t want to be at the club to leave – but only if a reasonable fee is received for the player.

Should Manchester City receive considerable and fair offers - in the club’s eyes - for any of the aforementioned players, then the club will assess the situation and act accordingly.

