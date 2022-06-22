Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Have Agreed Personal Terms With Brighton And Spain Defender Marc Cucurella

Manchester City may have moved a step closer to securing long-term target Marc Cucurella, according to a report. The report states that personal terms have now been reached between both parties as City look to secure their man. 

Cucurella impressed last season for Brighton, starting in the majority of the seagulls' games as they finished 9th- the highest position the club have ever finished in the league. Cucurella's contribution to their success is said to have attracted the sky blues, who see the Spaniard as their number one target at left back. 

Cucurella 1

The position of left back at City will most likely be vacant soon as Oleksandr Zinchenko is set for a move away. The cityzens view the 23-year-old as the perfect man to come in and cement the position as his own. 

Football Insider are reporting that his transfer has progressed even further. The report states that City have now agreed personal terms with the Spanish international as they move closer to securing their man. 

However, the only obstacle City still need to overcome is to agree a fee with his current club- according to the report "A full agreement is not in place as the two clubs have not yet agreed a price." However, City fans should be optimistic as the report also states that the club "are in advanced talks to finalise a fee with Brighton."

It seems likely that the sky blues will secure their man, who will be their second signing of the summer. City have already confirmed the signing of Erling Haaland and are also targeting a move for Kalvin Phillips alongside Cucurella. 

