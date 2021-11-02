Man City Agree Eight-Figure Buy-Back Clause in Sale of Spanish Defender

One of Manchester City's most promising on-loan youngsters will have the door open for a potential Etihad Stadium return, when he makes his move away from the club permanent in the coming days.

Among the many tools in the Swiss Army knife that is Manchester City's transfer strategy is the buy-back clause, which gives the selling club the option to repurchase a departing star for a fixed price at some point in the future.

Some of the most famous examples of players Manchester City have sold with buy-back clauses attached include Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, RB Leipzig's Angeliño, and Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa.

Now it looks like another young talent will be leaving the Manchester club permanently, with a buy-back clause inserted in the deal.

Pedro Porro (22) joined Manchester City from sister club Girona in the summer of 2019 for a rumoured £10.8 million, but was immediately loaned out to Real Valladolid.

Porro then spent last season on the first-half of a two-year loan at Portuguese club Sporting CP, who reportedly have the option to purchase the Spain international defender outright for around £7 million.

Reports last weekend indicated that Porro and Sporting had concluded lengthy negotiations with a deal that included a €45 million release clause in the Spanish wing-back's contract.

Now, Portuguese outlet Record are reporting that Manchester City have succeeded in their attempts to agree a buy-back clause for Pedro Porro with Sporting, set at a cut-rate of around €20 million.

Such a clause would allow Manchester City to purchase the player back for well below his release clause value in the future, should his valuation rise enough that the reigning Premier League champions see an opportunity for profit - or even if a City manager decides they would like to see Porro in the first-team squad.

Porro spent two years at Girona before transferring to Manchester City, having replaced former Manchester City youth player Pablo Maffeo at the Spanish outfit.

He scored three goals in 30 league appearances last season, as Sporting won the league title in Portugal - so it's easy to see why the club are willing to splash almost €10 million to get the young defender back permanently.

