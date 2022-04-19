Skip to main content

Manchester City Agree Sensational £500,000-Per-Week Deal With Erling Haaland's Representatives

Manchester City have agreed terms over a deal for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland that would make the Norwegian the highest-paid player in the Premier League, according to a new report.

The past few months have seen confidence grow amongst various quarters that Manchester City would beat the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona to the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund subject to a £63 million release clause that gets activated in the summer.

Haaland, 21, was believed to be keen on a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu but reports over the past month have pointed that Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe will have impacted their chances of matching City's financial offer for the Norway international.

While City have led the race to strike a deal for the former Red Bull Salzburg star for over a month, a new report from England has stated that the Premier League champions have reached an agreement with Haaland's representatives over a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium for the striker.

Haaland Pre-Match Cover

According to the latest information of Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail, Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign the Borussia Dortmund superstar that will see Haaland become the highest-paid player in the UK on a weekly wage in excess of £500,000-per-week.

Haaland New

The report states that Haaland is expected to sign a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, where the Leeds-born forward will surpass Kevin De Bruyne's wages after negotiations between City and the attacker's camp took a major step forward this week.

Haaland new 3

Manchester City are now expected to trigger Haaland's release clause and close a deal for the Borussia Dortmund man, who has established himself as one of the deadliest finishers in world football since his move to Germany in 2020.

The Blues failed to secure the arrival of Harry Kane from Tottenham following Sergio Aguero's free transfer to Barcelona despite being keen to land the England international to bolster their options down the middle.

However, a firm stance from Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and the length of time remaining on Kane's ongoing deal in north London meant a move couldn't materialise, leaving City without a natural striker in their first-team squad since the start of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side remain in the running to retain the Premier League title and possibly go one step further in Europe after their crushing defeat to Chelsea in last season's Champions League final in Porto, with the Blues set to face Real Madrid in the last four of this year's competition.

