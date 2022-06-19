Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City Agree To Gabriel Jesus Departure

Manchester City have agreed to allow Gabriel Jesus to leave the club.

The Brazilian has been pushing for a move, and Manchester City seem to have finally granted the striker his wish.

Gabriel Jesus has been a fan favourite at Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus has been a fan favourite at Manchester City

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Arsenal are determined to do everything they can to get the Gabriel Jesus signing over the line.

Arsenal director Edu is massive fan of the Manchester City player, and Mikel Arteta has previously worked with him.

The Arsenal project is one Gabriel Jesus is said to be interested in, as well as rekindling his relationship with their manager.

Tottenham Hotspur are another club heavily invested in Gabriel Jesus, but preference will fall to Arsenal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That will not stop Spurs from trying, as they are also actively pursuing Lautauro Martinez from Inter Milan.

£50million is the rumoured fee either club will have to pay.

Gabriel Jesus Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola and Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City are said to have granted Gabriel Jesus his wish to leave, their preference would be he move outside the Premier League, but also understand the players desires.

Chelsea may be out of the race after they showed real interest in Raheem Sterling.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Raheem Sterling is linked to Chelsea
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea To Sign Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling For £35million

By Dylan Mcbennett41 minutes ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Interested in Re-Signing Manchester City’s Nathan Aké

By Joseph Murray1 hour ago
imago0009206346h
News

Former Manchester City Striker Mario Balotelli Reveals Reaction To Arsenal Red Card

By Jake Mahon14 hours ago
Rodri in action for Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Rodri to Sign New Deal

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Marc Cucurella for Brighton
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Move Closer to Marc Cucurella Transfer

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Zinchenko in action against Watford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Set To Leave Manchester City, Everton Interested

By Dylan Mcbennett17 hours ago
Phillips 4
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Handed A Significant Boost In Race For Kalvin Phillips

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago
imago1012055265h
News

England Star Lucy Bronze Signs For Barcelona After Manchester City Departure

By Jake Mahon20 hours ago