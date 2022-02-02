Man City Aim to 'Convince' Erling Haaland to Opt for Premier League Switch - Future of Argentine Striker Dependant on Decision

The future of Julian Alvarez is seemingly dependant on the future of Erling Haaland - with Manchester City reportedly seeking to 'convince' the Norway international of opting for the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Ever since the now-former River Plate striker Julian Alvarez was linked with a move to Manchester City, the comparisons to club legend and Argentine icon Sergio Aguero have been relentless.

From his celebration, to the position he plays, and his nationality, it’s tough not to romanticise the Argentine international's switch to Manchester City. However, the question remains whether the 22-year old has been brought in to succeed Aguero.

As per a new report by the Athletic’s Manchester City correspondent Sam Lee, Julian Alvarez’s role in the Manchester City set-up is highly dependent on how the Premier League champions fare in the transfer market next summer.

It has been claimed that the signing of Alvarez does not rule out Manchester City in their pursuit of a ‘big-name striker’ in the summer, as the club are said to go all-guns blazing to bring Erling Haaland to the Etihad Stadium.

While it has been mentioned that City are aware of the Norwegian’s preference for Real Madrid at the moment, Pep Guardiola’s side will try to ‘convince’ Haaland to opt for a switch to City in the coming months, according to the Athletic.

However, the report states that there has been a ‘suggestion’ that in the event that a transfer for the sought-after goalscorer ends up falling through, the club are ready for Julian Alvarez to lead the line next season.

While Erling Haaland remains the dream signing for a host of clubs in Europe, the fact that they seem willing to trust Julian Alvarez as their main man up top is a sign of how highly they rate his potential.

Alvarez is remaining on-loan at Julian Alvarez until July of 2022 at the very earliest, although the Argentina international could make his move to Manchester City later - in either January or July of 2023.

