Man City interested in Inter Milan centre-back - club have 'no intention' to sell

Both Manchester City and Barcelona are interested in signing Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni, according to Tuttosport as relayed by SempreIntercom.

Both clubs’ interest in the defender has been ongoing since at least January, with the player having had a breakthrough season and keeping the experienced Diego Godin on the bench with his performances.

However, with Bastoni becoming a key part of Antonio Conte’s squad, the club have stated that they have no intention of selling the player at this time. The promising centre back has made 17 appearances so far this season, and it seems increasingly unlikely that the Nerazzurri will allow the 20-year-old to leave.

As City’s search for a central defender continues, it remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions can test Inter’s resolve.

