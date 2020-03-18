City Xtra
Man City monitoring highly-rated Turkish Süper Lig prospect - Fenerbahce also interested

markgough96

Manchester City are displaying interest in Bursaspor's teenage striker Ali Akman, reports Turkish media outlet Efsane Fotospor as relayed via Sport Witness.

Fenerbahche are also said to be contemplating a move for Akman (17), who is already part of Bursaspor's first-team setup. 

fbl-tur-besiktas-bursa
(OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

This season, Akman has played a total of 308 minutes and scored two goals in the Turkish Super Lig; in addition to netting twice in Turkey's domestic cup for Bursaspor. 

Fotospor say that City's intent is for Akman to follow a similar path to City's most recent acquisition from the Turkish Super Lig, Enes Unal. Unal signed from Bursaspor in 2015 for £2m, and after three loan spells abroad City sold Unal to Villarreal for £12m.

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (19)
 (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Accordingly, it appears that City see Akman as a player with high potential, and believe that even if he proves unable to break into City's first-team squad, they will be able to sell him for a sizeable profit - as happened with Unal. 

-----

