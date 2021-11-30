Man City and Atletico Madrid Interested in 'Highly Valued' PSG Midfielder - Summer Move Labelled as 'Feasible'

Kari is a 17-year-old midfielder who is currently climbing through the ranks of the Paris Saint-Germain academy. However, he has hit a crossroads in his fledgling career.

The youngster has impressed for PSG's under-19's this season, particularly in the UEFA Youth League, and now believes he has earned the right for some first-team experience.

Sport Witness have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet AS, that suggests that this is unlikely to happen due to Mauricio Pochettino's 'overbooking' in midfield.

This could lead to Kari looking elsewhere to gain that experience, and he is not likely to be short of suitors.

AS say his 'great performances have made him a 'highly valued' player in Europe - particularly with Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

According to the same report, Kari has already received offers from 'renowned teams' in Europe, but it is not clear if the Blues are one of them. However, it is 'feasible' that the young midfielder will move on in the summer as it stands.

If Manchester City were to be involved in the race for his signature, the draw would likely be the imminent departure of club captain Fernandinho.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a stellar career at the club, winning countless major honours. However, at 36-years-old, he is likely to move on in the summer in some capacity.

If his spot were to become available, the draw of regular first-team football, alongside working with an elite coach in Pep Guardiola, may become a major draw for Kari when deciding his next move.

