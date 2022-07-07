Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City And Chelsea Are In Advanced Negotiations Over The Transfer Of Nathan Ake

Manchester City and Chelsea have entered advanced negotiations over the transfer of centre back Nathan Ake. The clubs are in talks, and have reportedly reached an advanced stage. 

Raheem Sterling is close to joining Chelsea for a fee of £45million, and it looks like his team-mate Nathan Ake will be joining him at Stamford Bridge next season.

Nathan Ake in action for Manchester City

According to Tom Roddy of the Times, Manchester City and Chelsea are in advanced negotiations over the transfer of Nathan Ake. 

Ake left Chelsea for Bournemouth in 2017, but now looks set to return to the Blues 5 years on. The Dutch defender is keen for game time, with the World Cup looming in November. 

There have been discussions over personal terms between Ake and his former club, and Manchester City and Chelsea have discussed the structure of the deal as well as the final fee. 

Pol Ballus of the Athletic reported two days ago that Manchester City were interested in replacing Ake, with Villareal defender Pau Torres being high up on their list. 

Will Nathan Ake sign for Chelsea? 

     

