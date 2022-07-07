Report: Manchester City And Chelsea Are In Advanced Negotiations Over The Transfer Of Nathan Ake
Manchester City and Chelsea have entered advanced negotiations over the transfer of centre back Nathan Ake. The clubs are in talks, and have reportedly reached an advanced stage.
Raheem Sterling is close to joining Chelsea for a fee of £45million, and it looks like his team-mate Nathan Ake will be joining him at Stamford Bridge next season.
According to Tom Roddy of the Times, Manchester City and Chelsea are in advanced negotiations over the transfer of Nathan Ake.
Ake left Chelsea for Bournemouth in 2017, but now looks set to return to the Blues 5 years on. The Dutch defender is keen for game time, with the World Cup looming in November.
There have been discussions over personal terms between Ake and his former club, and Manchester City and Chelsea have discussed the structure of the deal as well as the final fee.
Read More
Pol Ballus of the Athletic reported two days ago that Manchester City were interested in replacing Ake, with Villareal defender Pau Torres being high up on their list.
Will Nathan Ake sign for Chelsea?
Read More Manchester City Coverage:
- The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?
- Report: Manchester City named as Potential Destination for unsettled Matthijs De Ligt
- Manchester City Planning to Secure Long-Term Future of Central Midfielder This Summer
- Confirmed: The 17 Manchester City Players That Could Star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest