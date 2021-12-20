Man City and FC Barcelona Heading 'Closer' to €50M Agreement for Rising Forward

Ferran Torres’ speculated return to Spain is on the cards, with Barcelona and Manchester City edging ever closer to an agreement over the gifted forward’s valuation.

With the January transfer window edging closer and closer, Ferran Torres’ links to Barcelona have been seemingly endless over the past few weeks.

The latest report had suggested that a salary had been agreed between Barcelona and the player before the two clubs look to finalise a deal for the 21-year old forward's return to Spain.

Monday has provided supporters with a new update, as per the latest report from Mundo Deportivo’s Fernando Polo and Roger Torello, with it being claimed that the two clubs are now ‘closer’ towards a mutually agreed valuation of €50 million.

Further details suggest that the Spanish heavyweights do not intend to pay the full fee immediately, and as such it is expected that the Catalan giants will look to stagger payments across the length of the player's contract.

However, it is important to note that Ferran Torres and Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement to sign a five-year deal.

Since making the switch from Valencia in 2019, the Spaniard has had a mixed time at the Sky Blues, struggling for playing time due to the elite levels of competition at City. However, Pep Guardiola has raved about the versatile attacker’s potential as a striker.

The 2021/22 campaign was meant to be the season when Torres filled the Sergio Aguero-shaped void at Manchester City, but a long-term foot injury sustained during international duty stopped him in his tracks.

With a recent report suggesting that a deal between Barcelona and Manchester City is ‘90% done’, a move to the Catalan club could be the new lease of life the Spanish international needs to reinvigorate his career.

While the nitty-gritties of this move may take a little time to be sorted out, it is likely that Ferran Torres will become a Barcelona player, sooner rather than later.

