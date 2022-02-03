Manchester City and Liverpool Monitoring Progress of Arsenal Star Forward With Summer Swoop Mooted

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the progress of Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka, with the possibility of a summer swoop mooted in a new claim.

If there is one area of the pitch where Manchester City have no cause for concern at present, judging by the success seen in recent years and the first-half of the ongoing season, then it is in the wide department.

With Raheem Sterling’s recent resurgence, Phil Foden’s ascent as one of the best youngsters in Europe, Riyad Mahrez continuing to put in the numbers, and Jack Grealish’s £100 million capture last summer, City have an enviable roster of wingers.

The prodigious Cole Palmer can also now be added to the list, while Gabriel Jesus has largely operated on the right flank this season, highlighting the strength in depth out wide within Pep Guardiola's squad.

However, Manchester City supporters have now become accustomed to an impressive method of forward planning executed by Etihad officials, and a new report has highlighted this trend.

As per the information of ESPN's Mark Ogden, Manchester City are ‘watching’ the progress of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and could be tempted to make a move if the Gunners fail to qualify for the Champions League by the end of the season.

It has been claimed that Manchester City have been joined by Premier League title rivals Liverpool in monitoring the England international’s situation and performances at the North London club.

With Bukayo Saka’s current contract set to expire in 2023, there may be a chance that the 20-year old could be open to a switch in the summer, if he decides not to commit his long-term future to the Emirates Stadium.

Considering the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez are also contracted to the club until 2023, there may be a possibility that one of Manchester City’s stalwarts are let go next season.

Bukayo Saka is one of the most gifted young wingers in Europe at present, and a potential swoop for the young forward in the summer could prove to be an incredible coup for years to come.

