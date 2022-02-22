Manchester City and Liverpool 'Seriously Interested' in Signing West Ham Forward

While there may be a race for the Premier League title between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp this season, there now also looks set to be a pursuit for a player in the transfer market this summer, according to new information.

On current form, Manchester City arguably have two of the most in-form wingers in the Premier League at their disposal, in Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

With the former currently third in the race for the Golden Boot, and the Algerian skipper having the second highest goal contributions out of any player in the division, the numbers back up how devastating the pair have been in the ongoing campaign.

In addition to the deadly duo, the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer comprise an enviable collective of wide talent at the Etihad Stadium under the coaching of Pep Guardiola.

However, speculation around the Manchester City side in regards to eyeing a move for yet another winger in the summer continues to be relentless.

As per Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur, Manchester City are said to be ‘seriously interested’ in signing West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, while it has further been claimed that Liverpool are rivalling the Etihad club in their pursuit.

The Englishman has been one of the Premier League’s standout wingers this season, with eight goals and eight assists across 26 appearances.

However, the in-demand Bowen’s contract is set to expire in 2025, which is likely to lead to the Hammers putting a sizeable fee on their asset before they even consider letting him leave.

After forking out a £100 million fee for Jack Grealish as recently as the previous summer, a potential outgoing in the wide department could lead to Manchester City going all in for the former-Hull forward next season.

A recent report had suggested that Inter Milan were considering pushing for a move for Gabriel Jesus in the summer, which could free up a spot out on the right-wing at the Etihad Stadium, if the switch were to come to fruition.

With Jurgen Klopp’s men also reportedly interested in bringing in an understudy for Mohamed Salah next season, the competition for Jarrod Bowen could well be hotly-contested.

Keeping all factors in mind, Manchester City’s top priority in the coming market still remains signing a big-name striker before they assess other areas on the pitch, following the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer.

