Manchester City and Liverpool Target Set to Sign New Long-Term Contract at Barcelona

Barcelona have informed Manchester City that midfield target Gavi is set to sign a long-term contract, ending any hopes of a potential coup for the Spanish starlet next season.

As witnessed during Manchester City’s latest 2-0 win against Burnley - after the welcome return of Premier League action - it is the league leaders’ midfield that is perhaps the jewel in their crown.

In a contest against one of the toughest teams in the division, at one of the most hostile away stadiums in Turf Moor, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan ultimately emerged as the difference makers.

Apart from their brilliant goals on the day, their all-around displays were a class apart - as can be said for Rodri, who was as impeccable as ever in anchoring City’s back four.

imago1011057809h

Considering the sheer quality on show in the middle of the park from the Sky Blues against Sean Dyche’s men, it is a testament to their strength-in-depth in midfield that a player of Bernardo Silva’s caliber was simply not missed.

imago1010794556h

Despite City’s ridiculous talent pool in midfield, this has not halted them from eyeing a move for one of the biggest up-and-coming talents in said department, Gavi.

imago1010846249h

According to a report from 90Min, Barcelona have informed Manchester City, alongside fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool, that the 17-year-old is set to sign a long-term contract at the Camp Nou.

The La Liga giants have been trying to extend Gavi’s deal since the turn of the year, while several top European sides have previously taken an ‘interest’ in signing the gifted midfielder whose current deal is set to expire in 2023 - with an enticing £40 million release clause in place.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Apart from Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s sides, clubs such as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have also been understood to be 'keeping tabs’ on the Spanish international.

However, it is claimed that the plan in place is to incorporate a release clause worth a staggering €1 billion if the wonder-kid decides to put pen to paper, much like the case of Pedri.

From a City perspective, it is unlikely to imagine that they will be too bogged down about the revelation about Gavi's future, considering their biggest priority reportedly remains landing a big-name striker.

imago1010408036h
