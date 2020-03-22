City Xtra
New name emerges in Man City's hunt for centre-back - Man United also interested in next 'Nemanja Vidic'

markgough96

Marseille's defender Duje Ćaleta-Car has been 'identified' as a target for Premier League sides Manchester City and Manchester United, according to 90min. 

Ćaleta-Car (23), has been a key figure in the Marseille backline that has helped to propel the side to second place in the league table. His form has prompted City and United to view the Croatian international 'as a potential fix for their respective issues in the heart of defence', claim 90min. 

The defender's Balkan background and aggressive has led scouts to label Ćaleta-Car as the next Nemanja Vidic. He arrived at Marseille in 2018 from RB Salzburg in a €19m deal. With his contract at Marseille set to run until 2023, his price will likely have at least doubled since then. 

fbl-fra-ligue1-rennes-marseille

90min reiterate that Manchester City's plan for the summer transfer market is to sign two centre-backs, with one high profile name to partner Aymeric Laporte and a further one to provide depth. 

The names of Kalidou Koulibaly, Issa Diop and Dayot Upamecano are all said to have been discussed among City's hierarchy as potential options. Now, Ćaleta-Car is the latest contender to feature in Pep Guardiola's plans to rejuvenate his squad next season.



