Man City and Man United Set For Transfer Battle Next Summer - Etihad Club 'Hope' One Factor Could Swing Move In Their Favour

Manchester City and Manchester United are set to battle it out for the signature of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland next summer, according to the latest information.

With the summer transfer window now closed, Manchester City will head into the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign without a recognised striker in the senior squad.

Club legend, and all-time leading goal scorer, Sergio Aguero departed the club earlier in the summer, and despite a long lasting pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane, and a brief attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, the club's legendary front man has not been replaced.

The Etihad club will likely turn their attention to next summer as their search for the Argentine's successor continues - and the latest information points out one unsurprising name as a primary target.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland will become available for just €75 million next summer as a release clause becomes active in his contract, and the Premier League's top clubs could battle it out for his signature.

According to The Sun's Martin Blackburn, Erling Haaland is set to be at the top of the wish-list for both Manchester City and Manchester United next summer. The Norwegian will undoubtedly be the hottest commodity on the market on the back of his stunning goal scoring record at the young age of 21-years-old.

One factor that could work in the favour of the blue half of Manchester is that Haaland was raised a Manchester City fan, as his dad Alfie played for the club in the early 2000's - and this is one factor that Blackburn states the Etihad club are hoping could swing the move their way.

However, some reports of the stunningly high wages being demanded by the striker's agent could put the Etihad hierarchy off of the deal.

Manchester United have shown the propensity to agree to pay the wages that Manchester City have often declined to pay some players, which could be a big advantage for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Old Trafford club.

