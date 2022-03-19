Manchester City and Real Madrid BOTH Have Deals in Place to Sign Erling Haaland - Club Officials 'Cautiously Optimistic'

Manchester City and Real Madrid both have deals in place to sign Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland this summer, with Etihad officials described as being 'cautiously optimistic' over a transfer.

The saga surrounding Erling Haaland and his potential move to Manchester City has dominated the footballing headlines this week.

Since the initial reports, various journalists and outlets from around the world have added their spin on the developing story, with a clear message signalling that City are in 'pole position'.

Sergio Aguero's departure last summer has left a massive void in the striker position. The all-time leading goal scorer decided to move on after a decade of service and the club was left with some big boots to fill.

The Blues attempted to secure the signing of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane eight months ago, with club chairman Daniel Levy opting to block the move.

City even made a last minute swoop for then-Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, prompting cross-town rivals Manchester United into re-signing their former winger.

IMAGO / Kessler-Sportfotografie That has left the Norway international as City's prime target, with a relatively cheap £63 million release clause making a move seemingly a no-brainer. The Blues' only stumbling block could be Real Madrid - and there has been a further update on that front. IMAGO / Hartenfelser According to Jason Burt in the Telegraph, sources have claimed that City and Real Madrid both have deals in place for Haaland.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES That includes fee's, wages and agents commission - and both sides only have to be given the go-ahead, depending on where the 21-year-old chooses.



The Blues do have the framework in place already, and have invested the time with him, his father, Alfie, and Raiola - meaning club officials are now 'cautiously optimistic' over a transfer.

One other factor to consider is the relationship between Pep Guardiola and the aforementioned Raiola.

The Telegraph says that, despite the existing tension between the pair, it has not harmed negotiations for Haaland, or a growing confidence at City that the player will sign for them.

Scoring 80 goals in 79 Borussia Dortmund appearances, the clinical forward will almost certainly solve any issues Guardiola has with his sides finishing.

