Manchester City Announce Signing Of Maximo Perrone

Manchester City have made their first signing of the January transfer window as the club have confirmed that Maximo Perrone will be joining the club from Velez Sarsfield.

The 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder moves to the Premier League Champions on a five-and-half year deal.

He has been in the Velez Sarsfield senior fold for a few years after coming through the academy and City have paid £8 million for his services.

It is expected that he will stay at Manchester City during this window with the club wanting to monitor his development first hand but it is unlikely that he will be competing for a first-team spot anytime soon as he has viewed as one for the future.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

He will join Manchester City following the conclusion of the South American under-20 Championships next month after Pep Guardiola was reportedly a key reason behind him joining as he rang him to convince him to join the club.

Perrone made his professional debut for Vélez Sarsfield in March 2022 in match against Estudiantes and a couple of months later he scored his first professional goal in a Copa Libertadores game against Nacional.

Manchester City have supposedly beaten off competition from the likes of Wolves and Newcastle to secure the signing and he may be loaned out in the summer depending on other transfers that City attempt to complete.

