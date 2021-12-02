Man City 'Appear' in Chase for Bundesliga Star - Barcelona Expect 'Tough Competition' for Player

Manchester City have 'appeared' in the race for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder, Dani Olmo with Barcelona now expecting 'tough competition' from the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola has always been a big fan of Dani Olmo.

The 23-year-old has faced Guardiola's Manchester City on numerous occasions in the Champions League. In 2019 with Dinamo Zagreb, and earlier this season on matchday one of Group A with RB Leipzig.

Prior to that game, the Catalan said of the young Spaniard, "Dani (Olmo) grew up in the Barcelona academy where it is not easy. He went to Dinamo Zagreb which takes personality and courage."

"He grew up a lot there and Leipzig in the last years has been one of the best three teams in Germany. He's playing with the Spanish national team and that is not easy to be involved there."

Guardiola continued, "He played really well and what happens in the future will depend on him, his agents, the clubs."

Not every player receives that much praise from a manager who has won everything there is to win in football.

Dani Olmo is seen by many to be a technically gifted midfielder in the same mould as Bernardo Silva - so there is certainly no surprise that the Catalan boss is a big fan.

Now, according to Spanish publication Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City have ‘appeared’ in the chase for Dani Olmo's signature.

Barcelona are said to want the 23-year-old too, but they ‘already know’ about the ‘tough competition’ they will face from Pep Guardiola’s side.

If Dani Olmo were to join the reigning Premier League champions, he would certainly be a solid addition to an already star-studded midfield.

However, if Bernardo Silva still wants a fresh challenge at the end of the ongoing season, despite his blistering for this particular transfer could become a bigger possibility.

