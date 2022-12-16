Manchester City Are Interested In Rafael Leao

Manchester City will be back in competitive action soon enough as the World Cup is coming to an end.

Pep Guardiola's side will be going up against Liverpool in the League Cup on the 22nd December with the January transfer window fast approaching.

It looks unlikely that the Premier League Champions will be making any significant moves during the winter window after a busy summer bringing in Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez.

However according to recent reports though City will be paying their attention to one developing transfer situation as they make make a move in a years time.

IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Rafael Leao does not want to extend his AC Milan deal

The player in question is AC Milan forward Rafael Leao who has been at the World Cup with Portugal who exited the competition in the quarter-finals.

Over the last couple of seasons the 23-year-old has shown himself to be one of the best emerging talents on the planet as last season he was one of the main reasons Milan won the Serie A with 26 goal contributions.

This campaign he already has 16 contributions and he also got a goal in the World Cup even though he was a bit part player.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg he does not want to extend his deal at the Italian club which expires in 2024 so plenty of top sides are keeping a close eye on the situation.

As well as City Chelsea and Real Madrid would like Leao with Graham Potter's side having started talks with Milan in Qatar but the Serie A champions will not accept 70 million euros.

They want 150 million euros which is what his release clause is.

