Manchester City are 'Thinking Carefully' About Paulo Dybala Transfer as Agent is 'Now in England'

A report from Italy has revealed that Manchester City are 'thinking carefully' about the potential signing of Paulo Dybala from Juventus to fill their vacant spot up front next season.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano dropped a bombshell by recently revealing that Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus as a free agent next summer, receiving the green light to open talks with other clubs to assess his next destination of choice.

This could potentially be good news for Manchester City, with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport previously claiming that Pep Guardiola’s side were ‘keeping tabs’ on his future.

With the Sky Blues’ apparent need for a goal scorer - and the 28-year nearing an exit at the end of the season - the latest information from Italy has discussed whether the Premier League champions will reignite their interest for the five-time Serie A champion.

As per a report from Corriere dello Sport, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are said to be ‘thinking carefully’ about making a move for Paulo Dybala next summer.

Further details suggest that the Argentine international’s agent is ‘now in England’, where he is set to assess which club in the Premier League would be open to signing the former Palermo attacker.

Interestingly, it is mentioned that as things stand, City’s Champions League quarter-final opponents Atletico Madrid are the ‘favourites’ to win the race to sign Dybala.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone is stated to be a big reason behind the Spanish club’s pull in the potential transfer.

However, it has been reiterated that it is not a ‘done deal’, and the player and his team are set to bide their time before they arrive to a final decision.

It is worth noting that the Juventus forward fits the mould of a false nine,- which would suit this current City side to a tee - considering they have been performing well this season without the presence of a traditional striker.

On the other hand, it seems as if Guardiola’s side will all put their eggs in the basket to secure the services of Erling Haaland before they consider any other alternatives, such as Dybala.

