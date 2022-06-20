Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City Looking At Arsenal And Scotland's Kieran Tierney As Left Back Option

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney is a name Manchester City are looking at as a potential left back option, it has emerged. Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are also said to have been interested in the Scotsman in recent months. 

Tierney only played in around half of Arsenal's matches due to injury, but has impressed whenever he has been involved with both his club and country. City are said to be impressed with the 25-year-old and The Scotsman are reporting he may be an option they are eyeing at left back. 

imago1010854410h

Tierney will return to Arsenal this summer off the back of international disappointment with Scotland, who failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. However, the general consensus around Scottish fans is that the full back was one of their star performers, in what was ultimately a disappointing campaign. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Scotsman are reporting that Tierney is "understood to feature on a list of Manchester City possibles for bolstering their left-back options." The report also states that Real Madrid and Barcelona both hold interest in the gunners' man. 

How likely City are to actually move for the Scottish defender is another thing entirely, however. The sky blues' interest in Marc Cucurella is well established at this point and is no doubt their number one target at left back. 

However, should Brighton ask for money that City feel is unreasonable for the Spaniard, it is entirely possible City would move for Tierney, or one of the other names on the list instead. How high up on the City's list Tierney is remains to be seen and Pep Guardiola will be hoping it doesn't come to that, as he is reportedly dead set on Cucurella as his first choice option. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Pep vs Atletico Away
News

Pep Guardiola Attends Press Conference As Manchester City Announce Charity Friendly Against Barcelona

By Joseph Murray49 minutes ago
Bernardo and Pep Guardiola at Anfield
Transfer Rumours

Pep Guardiola Speaks On Bernardo Silva's Future At Press Conference in Barcelona

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Liam Delap celebrates a goal against AFC Bournemouth
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Striker Liam Delap Set For Loan Spell Next Season

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Alvarez 2
Match Coverage

New Manchester City Striker Julian Alvarez Scores Twice As River Plate Smash Union

By Jake Mahon11 hours ago
Pablo Moreno
News

City Football Group Owned Girona Are Back In La Liga For The First Time Since 2019

By Elliot Thompson11 hours ago
imago1009003356h
News

Report: Manchester City Starlet Cole Palmer In Pep Guardiola's First Team Plans Next Season

By Jake Mahon13 hours ago
Bernardo Silva vs Leicester
Exclusives

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Set To Stay Amid Barcelona Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett14 hours ago
Raheem Sterling in action against Norwich City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Have €25million Bid For Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling Turned Down

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago