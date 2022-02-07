Manchester City 'Ask for Meeting' With South American Club Following Interest in Young Duo

Manchester City have requested for a meeting with Argentinian side Boca Juniors with an interest in star pair Exequiel Zeballos and Valentin Barco, according to a new report from Argentina.

The Premier League champions completed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on the final day of the January transfer window, with the 21-year-old striker expected to head to Manchester at some point in the summer after spending the rest of the season on loan in Argentina.

While there were no major additions made to the first-team squad midway through the campaign, the arrival of Alvarez to the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 campaign is the latest bit of business that Manchester City have done with clubs producing promising talent in South America.

Gabriel Jesus arrived from Palmeiras for a reported fee of £27 million in 2017, and the Brazil international has gone on to play a key role for Pep Guardiola's side for the domestic success Manchester City have enjoyed since the Catalan boss' arrival to the club in 2016.

However, according to a report from Argentina-based outlet Bola Vip, whose information has been translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the Sky Blues are eyeing a series of further acquisitions in Argentina following their recent capture of Julian Alvarez from River Plate.

It has been claimed that Manchester City have 'asked for a meeting' with Argentine Primera División outfit Boca Juniors to enquire about potential swoops for Exequiel Zeballos and Valentin Barco, who the Premier League leaders have monitored for between six months and a year's time.

Zeballos and Barco reportedly 'fit the requirements' of players that Manchester City would like to target and bring in, though it remains to be seen whether the English giants step up their interest in signing the Boca Juniors pair.

Officials at the Etihad Stadium are keen to add the aforementioned pair to Pep Guardiola's first-team squad in the east side of Manchester, though it is worth noting that there have been no formal meetings between the two sides and neither have any offers been made for either of the players.

