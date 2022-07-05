Skip to main content

Report: Manchester City Set Asking Price For Nathan Ake Amid Chelsea Interest

Manchester City have set their asking price for defender Nathan Ake, according to a report. Chelsea are believed to be very interested in signing the Dutchman as they look to bolster their defence. 

Chelsea are reportedly in the market for two centre backs, following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger and they have been linked with a move to re-sign Ake in recent weeks. Ake spent five years at Stamford Bridge 2012 and 2017, however struggled for to establish himself within their first team. 

Nathan Ake

Ake left Chelsea to join Bournemouth and impressed for the Cherries, attracting the interest of Man City who spent £41million on the centre back in 2020. The defender has mainly been used as a rotation option at centre back and left back since making the move to Manchester. 

Chelsea are believed to be very interested in signing the defender and it appears they have now been made aware of how much they will need to pay for him. Nizaar Kinsella of The Evening Standard is reporting that City want to "recoup the £41million they spent on Ake in 2020." 

So it can be assumed City will want at least £41million for the Dutchman, which the report states is no issue for Chelsea. However, Kinsella says there is another factor that is holding up the deal, which is City's desire to secure a replacement for Ake before selling him. 

This makes sense as Ake was called upon fairly frequently as a backup option over the past two seasons. Letting him leave without a replacement could prove a mistake for City if one or two of their current centre backs were to pick up injuries. 

