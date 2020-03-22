Barcelona 'strongly considering' a move for Man City centre-back

Barcelona are strongly considering a move to sign Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte in the coming months, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Catalan club are said to be monitoring the defender’s situation with great interest, as City face up to the threat of a two-year Champions League ban. As a result, Barça may now believe that this summer represents their best opportunity to prise the star away from the Etihad.

However, the 25-year-old has recently gone on record stating that he is ‘very happy’ in Manchester. With an appeal lodged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, there is also every chance that the ban may be overturned and scupper Barcelona’s approach.

Whatever happens in the months to come, the club will be keen to avoid a mass exodus. City’s star players are almost certain to be the target of interest from a host of potential suitors, all hoping to capitalise on a potential lack of European football.

Laporte is certainly one of those stars, making 72 appearances and winning seven trophies since his arrival from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018. In that time, he has developed into one of the best defenders in world football; with his importance only underlined by City's underwhelming title defence in his absence.

It's those performances that have attracted the likes of Barcelona, and the Blues may now face a battle to keep Laporte in Manchester beyond the summer.

