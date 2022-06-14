Skip to main content
Report: Manchester City Handed Setback In Pursuit Of Barcelona Youngster Gavi

Amidst reported interest from both Liverpool and Man City for Gavi it appears neither are likely to sign the Barcelona starlet.

City have been linked with the midfielder due to Pep Guardiola’s admiration of the Spaniard, but it seems they’re unlikely to get their man due to a clause in his current contract.

gavi

Marca are reporting that Gavi’s previous release clause of €50 million (a figure that City would be willing to pay) is set to increase to €100 million this month.

Despite Gavi’s clear talent at such a young age it’s unlikely the blues would be willing to pay this much for the 17-year-old, having already spent heavily to bring Erling Haaland to the club.

The only hope of securing the Spanish midfielder for City would be if his contract talks with Barca were to fall apart. The Spaniard's current deal is set to expire next year, making him much more affordable in January or as a free agent next Summer.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed a deal between the two is now close to being reached.

It would be impossible for City (or any club) to be able to afford the 17-year-old should a deal be agreed, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that his new release clause will be a staggering €1 billion. 

