Man City Battling Man United and Chelsea For Striker Described As 'Harry Kane-type' Forward

Manchester City are tracking Stoke City striker Emre Tezgel (16), who has been described as a 'Harry Kane-type' forward.

The City Football academy boasts a host of incredible youth talent.

Since Phil Foden's pathway to the Manchester City first team in recent seasons, a lot more have started their own similar journey - particularly midfield prospect Cole Palmer and striker Liam Delap.

Pep Guardiola is well known for bringing through youth into his first-team set-up throughout his career, famously promoting some of Barcelona's greatest players from the La Masia academy.

Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Thiago were all promoted by the Catalan and have all gone on to have very successful careers at either Barcelona or across Europe, and on the international stage.

However, despite the quality of the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho - who now appears at Leicester City regularly, and Liam Delap, Pep Guardiola is yet to promote an academy striker to play as a first team regular.

According to Adrian Kajumba of the Daily Mail, Manchester City are tracking 16-year-old striker Emre Tezgel.

During scouting, Tezgel has been described by the Championship club's academy director Gareth Owen as ‘a Harry Kane-type forward' - a name that Manchester City fans are all too familiar with after the antics of the summer window.

After numerous public attempts from Harry Kane and some official bids from Manchester City, the England captain ended up staying in North London.

With this in mind, a 'Harry Kane-type' forward is somebody that will be of huge interest to the club.

However, it's not just Manchester City who are tracking Emre Tezgel, with the Mail noting that Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United are also monitoring the teenage forward.

