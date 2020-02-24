Bayern Munich 'having doubts' about plans to sign Manchester City star

The board at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are 'having doubts' about whether or not Manchester City star Leroy Sané possesses the 'necessary character' to play at the club, claims Kicker as relayed by iMiaSanMia.

The saga surrounding Sané's future has taken a number of twists during Bayern Munich's public courting of the winger, and Kicker's report is the latest development in the story.

Sané's ability to recover from his ACL injury suffered in the Community Shield clash against Liverpool last August has already been credited with causing Bayern to rethink their interest in the German international. Now, it's his personality which is apparently in question.

Kicker's report cites iconic figures in Bayern's past such as Philip Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Oliver Kahn in its assertion that bosses at the club doubt that Sané shares the qualities of these dominant personalities.

There has been talk in the press before over questions about Sané's character; most notably when he was surprisingly omitted from Joachim Löws' squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

However, Bild journalist Christian Falk has subsequently tweeted to dismiss Kicker's report as 'not true'. Indeed, the report certainly seems a curious one - Bayern's interest in Sané is longstanding and it is hardly a new discovery that the City forward does not share the same character as the likes of Lahm and Schweinsteiger.

