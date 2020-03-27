City Xtra
Bayern Munich plot player exchange plus £50 million cash bid for Leroy Sané

markgough96

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are ready to open the long-awaited negotiations to finally bring Leroy Sané to the Allianz Arena - and they are prepared to offer David Alaba plus £50 million to sign the Manchester City forward, claim Sun Sport. 

The saga surrounding Sané's future has remained a constant in the press since last summer. In recent days, there have been a number of reports that have suggested Austria international David Alaba (27), has been part of the negotiations between Bayern Munich and Man City concerning Sané's transfer. 

chelsea-fc-v-fc-bayern-muenchen-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Sun Sport say that City manager Pep Guardiola would certainly be open to the idea of bringing his former player to Manchester as part of the Sane deal. City's struggles to find a reliable and consistent performer at left-back has been a problem for a number of years, and Alaba undoubtedly has the ability to solve the issue. 

Alaba's versatility is also a highly desirable trait. The Austrian has been deployed mostly as a centre-back for Bayern this season, and he often plays in midfield for the Austria national side.

arsenal-u23-v-manchester-city-u23-premier-league-2 (3)

However, Alaba has been with Bayern since 2008, and his willingness to be included as part of a deal that sees Sane sign for the Bundesliga side is uncertain at present. 

As for City, if Alaba was to be open to a move to the Premier League, it is likely that Pep Guardiola would seize the opportunity, as Sun Sport suggest. 

-----

