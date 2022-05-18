Manchester City Belief on Additional Summer Signings Revealed After Erling Haaland Announcement

There are expected to be additional incomings at the Etihad Stadium in the summer after the acquisition of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland, according to a new report.

Manchester City are understood to be lining up a series of signings in the summer transfer window as they are three points away from clinching their fourth Premier League title in five seasons when Aston Villa visit the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues are set to bid farewell to club captain Fernandinho at the end of the season, with further uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus as well as Ilkay Gundogan, who has this week been linked with a potential exit in the summer.

City are believed to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their ranks in the middle of the park, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Declan Rice and Paul Pogba all having admirers at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / Cover-Images According to the latest information of Rob Dawson of ESPN, Manchester City are confident of strengthening the first-team squad further despite already having secured the arrival of Erling Haaland in July. IMAGO / Sportimage Sources close to the current Premier League leaders have revealed the club are holding internal discussions over the possibility of bringing in a left-back and a midfielder at the end of the season. IMAGO / Sportimage Brighton star Marc Cucurella has emerged as a target for Pep Guardiola, who has been impressed with the 23-year-old defender's dynamic displays for the Seagulls in the Premier League this season.

There has been reported interest in Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has often been linked with a potential departure during his time in east Manchester.

River Plate forward Julian Alvarez is expected to head to Manchester at some point in the summer and join up with the first-team squad at the Etihad Stadium after City announced his signing on the final day of the January transfer window.

Having come up just short in the Champions League semi-final as well as crashing out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, Manchester City will be keen to strengthen their squad to challenge on all fronts again next term.

