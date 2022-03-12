Manchester City Believe Kylian Mbappe Decision Will Boost Chances of Erling Haaland Signing - Insight Provided Into Club's Stance on Borussia Dortmund Forward's Real Madrid Dream
It has been widely reported in recent weeks that Erling Haaland's decision on his next destination will be based on personal choice and the leading contenders in the race - believed to be Manchester City and Real Madrid - expect to learn about the forward's decision before the end of the month.
Manchester City are widely believed to be prepared to enter the market and add a world-class striker to their ranks to fill the void left by Sergio Aguero's departure from the club and their failed pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer.
Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the Sky Blues are topping Real Madrid's financial offer for the 21-year-old as things stand, though Madrid are working to try and broker moves for Haaland as well as Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming transfer window.
It was reported recently that the Sky Blues are confident of securing Haaland's signature for a deal worth £100 million after the club's sporting director Txiki Begiristain and chief football operations officer Omar Berrada held a meeting with the Norwegian's camp in Monaco last month.
According to Pol Ballus of The Times, Manchester City hold the belief that Mbappe heading to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer will strengthen their chances of convincing Haaland to join Pep Guardiola's ranks at the Etihad Stadium.
However, it has further been mentioned that the Premier League champions have let the Norwegian's representatives know that the club will not stand in the forward's way if he would want to fulfill his dream of playing for Real Madrid at the end of his spell in Manchester should he ask to leave City four or five years from now.
Barcelona retain hopes of convincing Erling Haaland to head to the Camp Nou and are not giving up in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund marksman, though the Spanish giants believe that Manchester City are leading the race to secure the arrival of the Leeds-born star.
